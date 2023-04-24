Children are ‘comfortable and confident’ at ‘good’ Northampton nursery, says Ofsted

Bizzy Bears Preschool in Great Billing has been graded good in all areas by Ofsted.

Children are “comfortable and confident” at the Bizzy Bears Preschool in Great Billing, Ofsted has found after an inspection.

The preschool, based at The Pavilion in the Great Billing Playing Fields, was graded good in all areas following an Ofsted inspection last month.

Inspector, Vikki Reynolds, said: “Children develop a love of learning through curiosity and wonder. They listen carefully and are fully engaged in activities of their choosing.”

Children - described by inspectors as “respectful and kind” - follow instructions, love reading and use props to act out made up stories with their friends.

The preschool’s manager was commended for considering parents’ views when developing the curriculum.

The Ofsted inspector also praised Bizzy Bears for working extremely closely with families to support children’s home learning by providing special kits and books. Children are also taught about eating healthily through cooking healthy snacks to take home and share with their parents along with the recipes.

Staff welcome children who speak English as an additional language by learning children’s native languages and gathering information from parents about home life, cultural background, likes and dislikes.

Ms Reynolds said: Children develop strong relationships with staff and feel comfortable and confident at the pre-school.”

Staff encourage children’s language and communication skills through singing, reading and conversations where staff ask open-ended questions. Mathematics is also incorporated into everyday routines, such as when the children count the bugs they find in the garden.

Children at Bizzy Bears enjoy being outdoors and using large ride-on toys but they can become upset when it is time to go indoors and, as a result, the area becomes “busy and loud”, says Ofsted.

To improve to outstanding, the preschool needs to improve the organisation of routine transition times to ensure they can be smooth and calm learning opportunities.

Staff also need to give children time to think and respond to their questions so they can extend their communication skills effectively.