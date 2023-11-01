News you can trust since 1931
Child First Moulton supports homeless charity

The Children and Families of Child First Mouton have once again taken part in a Build Your Own Scarecrow competition and Autumn Craft Fair in Aid of 100 Ladles Action for homelessness and hunger charity.
By Angela GreenContributor
Published 1st Nov 2023, 14:58 GMT- 1 min read
The children even had help this year from the residents of Ashurst Mews Care home in Moulton who during the children’s regular visit worked on an intergenerational project building a scarecrow together to enter into the competition.

Manager Angela Green said as part of our Nursey vision we feel it is important to build strong partnerships within the local community teaching children the importance or tolerance and acceptance. We are extremely proud to support this worthwhile local charity and have loved including the residents of Ashurst Mews this year.

The competition raised enough to purchase 2 tents, 2 sleeping bags and 2 emergency sleeping bags from the 100 ladles wishlist on Amazon.

Winning Scarecrow - The Witch of EctonWinning Scarecrow - The Witch of Ecton
Winning Scarecrow - The Witch of Ecton
As a setting we are thrilled that our work with 100 Ladles and Ashhurst Mews has been recognised and we have recently been named finalist in the National Nursery Management Awards in the category of Community Nursery of the Year. The winner will be announced at a gala event in London on 25th November.