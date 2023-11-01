Child First Moulton supports homeless charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The children even had help this year from the residents of Ashurst Mews Care home in Moulton who during the children’s regular visit worked on an intergenerational project building a scarecrow together to enter into the competition.

Manager Angela Green said as part of our Nursey vision we feel it is important to build strong partnerships within the local community teaching children the importance or tolerance and acceptance. We are extremely proud to support this worthwhile local charity and have loved including the residents of Ashurst Mews this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition raised enough to purchase 2 tents, 2 sleeping bags and 2 emergency sleeping bags from the 100 ladles wishlist on Amazon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winning Scarecrow - The Witch of Ecton