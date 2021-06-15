Charity run and family fun in beautiful grounds for West Haddon school's epic challenge

Proceeds will go to charity.

A day of trail running and walking is part of another of the school's epic fundraising challenges.

In December 2020 the children, staff and parents collectively walked, ran, cycled and scooted 9,290 miles and raised £9,330 for the school and the Faraway Children’s Charity.

They are inviting runners and walkers to join them on Sunday, July 11, at Winwick Hall for a Charity Trail Run and Family Fun Day to raise money for their school and the Bruce Green Foundation (BGF).

Sign up for a day of fun and fundraising.

The event will be hosted by Bruce Green, founder of the BGF.

Participants will take on either 13km or 5kms on rural trails around Winwick Hall. Younger competitors can choose from a 200m, 400m or 1,500m loop and toddlers can even enter a buggy race option.

The BGF helps disadvantaged children in Northamptonshire, giving them opportunities to promote personal development and build confidence.

Bruce Green said: “I am very happy and proud to be working with West Haddon Primary School for our charity fundraising day.

"It is so inspiring."

Headmaster David Rosevear said the children are looking forward to the latest fundraiser.

"After the success of the Lapland Expedition last year I am delighted the children are embracing this new event. It is a wonderful way for them to get involved with the local community and support another fantastic children’s charity.

"The school are really excited about the day.”

Matilda Sheldon, ten, is already gearing up for the event.

“I’m so excited about the trail run day," she said.

"I’ll be doing the 5 km with my granny so I won’t be going too fast but I’m looking forward to the challenge. I hope that we can raise lots of money for other children to enjoy special days out."

The children are looking for sponsorship for their efforts and hope the day is well supported.

All finishers will receive a medal and a piece of fruit, kindly donated by Collins Fresh Produce.

To enter, participants need to register via Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/charity-trail-run-and-fun-run-tickets-130392504491