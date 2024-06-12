Catering students create ‘Ration Book Canapes’

Tresham College Catering students supported the D-Day commemorations at Wicksteed Park on 6th June by creating ‘Ration Pack’ canapés for guests in the Terrace Suite.

Served on silver platters guests enjoyed a modern, tasty twist on the D-Day ration pack which included blocks of meat, oats, chocolate and chewing gum.

“Our students created a tasting menu including roast beef tartlets, fruit flapjacks, chocolate brownies and instead of chewing gum - peppermint creams,” said Tresham College Catering and Hospitality Manager Andrew Robinson.

