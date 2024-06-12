Catering students create ‘Ration Book Canapes’

By Jacquie MannersContributor
Published 12th Jun 2024, 11:13 BST
Catering students create ‘Ration Book Canapes’Catering students create ‘Ration Book Canapes’
Catering students create ‘Ration Book Canapes’
Tresham College Catering students supported the D-Day commemorations at Wicksteed Park on 6th June by creating ‘Ration Pack’ canapés for guests in the Terrace Suite.

Served on silver platters guests enjoyed a modern, tasty twist on the D-Day ration pack which included blocks of meat, oats, chocolate and chewing gum.

“Our students created a tasting menu including roast beef tartlets, fruit flapjacks, chocolate brownies and instead of chewing gum - peppermint creams,” said Tresham College Catering and Hospitality Manager Andrew Robinson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The canapés were served at a special event held at Wicksteed Park to commemorate D-Day with the lighting of a beacon and entertainment in the Pavilion, all in aid of Help for Heroes.

For more information about the Hospitality and Catering courses at Tresham College please visit www.bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk. Tresham College is part of the award-winning Bedford College Group.

Related topics:Wicksteed ParkHelp for Heroes