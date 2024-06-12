Catering students create ‘Ration Book Canapes’
Served on silver platters guests enjoyed a modern, tasty twist on the D-Day ration pack which included blocks of meat, oats, chocolate and chewing gum.
“Our students created a tasting menu including roast beef tartlets, fruit flapjacks, chocolate brownies and instead of chewing gum - peppermint creams,” said Tresham College Catering and Hospitality Manager Andrew Robinson.
The canapés were served at a special event held at Wicksteed Park to commemorate D-Day with the lighting of a beacon and entertainment in the Pavilion, all in aid of Help for Heroes.
