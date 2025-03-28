Caroline Chisholm School Science Festival inspires young minds with creativity and innovation

Schools including Woodland View Primary, Wootton Primary, and both primary and secondary students from Caroline Chisholm School took part in the exciting event, showcasing their passion for science.

A panel of esteemed judges, including industry professionals and student leaders, evaluated the projects, recognising the hard work and creativity of the participants.

Feedback from parents and attendees praised the enthusiasm and dedication of the young scientists. Comments highlighted the creativity, hard work and excitement displayed by the students, with many noting how inspiring it was to see children so engaged in scientific learning. One attendee remarked, "The world needs more scientists like these!"

Reflecting on the success of the event, Mrs. Hodgson, Assistant Principal – Science, said, “The Science Festival is a fantastic opportunity for students to showcase their knowledge and passion. It’s incredible to see their curiosity and creativity come to life through hands-on learning and competition. Events like these inspire the next generation of scientists, and I am so proud of all the students who took part.”

Our Year 6 teacher, Emma Carter also remarked, “I was overwhelmed with how many of our Primary children signed up to take part in the science festival this year, with over 75% of the Year 5 and 6s taking part. All of the children took full responsibility for their presentations and worked collaboratively to complete their presentations which were full of in-depth knowledge and understanding of their topic choice.”

Congratulations to Our Winners!

Year 5 & Year 6 Category:

1st Place: Cloud Chamber Showing Alpha Particles - Sebastian Hawkins (Woodland View Primary School)

2nd Place: Germs Project (5-Second Rule & Mould on Bread) – Harrison Phillips (CCS)

3rd Place: AI Project - Ridhima Shah and Athmika Jeyakanth (Wootton Primary School)

Year 7 & Year 8 Category:

1st Place: RF Radio – Samrah Yousuf, Sophie Waller, Ethel Davis, Trisha Veeranki

2nd Place: Mag-Lev Trains – Emily Buckley, Maci Grimbley, Aadya Vuppala, Scarlett Warnes

3rd Place: 3D Printed Physics Models and Principles - Cristiyan Dimitrov, Raymond Lew, Cooper Miller

A huge well done to all our participants for their hard work and dedication. Your passion for science and problem-solving has been truly remarkable. Thank you to our dedicated teachers, mentors and volunteers who made this festival possible.

We look forward to another exciting Science Festival next year, continuing to inspire the next generation of scientists and innovators!

First place winner (Year 5/6) - Cloud Chamber Showing Alpha Particles - Sebastian Hawkins

2nd place winner (Year 5/6) - Germs Project (5-Second Rule & Mould on Bread) – Harrison Phillips

3rd place winner (Year 5/6) - AI Project - Ridhima Shah and Athmika Jeyakanth

First place winners for Year 7 and 8 Science Festival