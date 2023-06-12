The donation came as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

CCS Friends Association was founded in 2004 and has funded many projects for the school, from new instruments and seating mats, to play equipment and sewing machines. The donation received by David Wilson Homes will help towards the association’s most recent project, an outdoor learning space.

Joy Jones, Secretary at CCS Friends Association, said: “I would like to offer my most sincere gratitude, both to the staff who nominated us, and to David Wilson Homes. This donation means the world.

DWSM - SGB-5809 - Sales Adviser Alex on the swing at the Caroline Chisholm School

“Our school staff want to provide the very best equipment and environment for our students, and this is often hindered by the funding made available. Donations such as this one are imperative to help us continue to support the school with providing the best learning experience for the pupils.

“Being a large school with over 2000 children in attendance, we are always looking for innovative ways to raise money but also to listen to the staff and children to what will enhance their learning.

“David Wilson Homes’ Community Fund scheme is wonderful, it really goes to the heart of local communities and makes a difference to local charities working for local people.”

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build and we’re delighted to be able to offer CCS Friends Association a donation to support the fantastic work it does.”