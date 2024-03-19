Caroline Chisholm School inspires young innovators during British Science Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students exhibited their imaginative inventions and pioneering ideas across various disciplines, including Science, Technology, and Maths. Students completed their projects in their own time individually or in small groups and their masterpiece projects were entered in the competition.

A panel of external judges, comprising of Science Ambassadors, CCS Trustees, and an engineering company, The Technology Partnership, who generously donated the prizes for the occasion, selected the winners, whilst parents and their families eagerly awaited the results of the competition. They described the projects as 'super interactive and creative’ and praised the students for being 'very knowledgeable with excellent communication skills'.

The Science Festival not only celebrated the achievements of the participating students but also fostered a spirit of collaboration, inquiry, and discovery within the school community. "We are immensely proud of our students for their exceptional creativity and hard work displayed during the Science Festival," said David James, Principal at Caroline Chisholm School. "Their passion for science and technology is truly wonderful, and we are delighted to provide them with opportunities to explore and experiment in such a supportive environment."

1st prize winners S Yousuf and T Veeranki

Caroline Chisholm School extends its sincere gratitude to all participants, as well as to the dedicated staff, supportive parents, and generous sponsors who made the Science Festival a resounding success.

A big congratulations to all the winners!