Careers in the spotlight at Northampton International Academy

The all-through #EMATter school has organised the event to support students with planning their future steps and career aspirations, giving them the opportunity to talk to a variety of employers, find out about apprenticeship opportunities as well as speak to higher education and further education providers. Volunteer organisations will also be represented for those students interested in working within their communities or picking up some new skills.

This year the event has been extended to the wider school community so that parents and carers can attend alongside pupils at the school, plus an invitation has been extended to pupils from other East Midlands Academy Trust schools enabling even more young people to benefit from the event.

As part of the event sessions will also be taking place throughout the day for various year groups led by organisation and experts such as the Disabled Adventurer, Moulton College and the British Army, plus there will be workshops on financial literacy, personal branding and CV support and a visit from the Mayor and Mayoress of Northampton.

Last year's careers fair

Headteacher Martin Serrao said: “Although this is only the second time we’ve organised this event, it’s quickly become a highlight of our careers education at Northampton International Academy and this year we have extended its scope so that it will provide both our students and their families with even more information and advice.

“Thanks to those organisations who will be coming along, it’s going to be a packed day as we’ve included employment and education opportunities as well as volunteering and life skills to better equip our young people with the information they need to plan their next steps and achieve their future aspirations.”