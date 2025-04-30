Campion School’s ‘Speed Demons’ gear up for national STEM challenge with Alpine F1

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students from Campion School in Bugbrooke are getting ready to represent the local community on the national stage as their STEM Club, known as the ‘Speed Demons’, prepares to compete in the Espire STEM On Track National Finals at Whilton Locks in June.

The challenge, proudly supported by BWT Alpine Formula One, gives students in secondary schools across the country the chance to design, build, and brand their own go-kart from scratch. The winning team will receive a cup as well as a factory tour of Alpine F1 Team’s Enstone facility.

Since October, around 15 students at the school have been dedicating their time to the project after school each week, developing skills in engineering, marketing, teamwork, and design. The project has brought together students from Year 8 to Sixth Form in a fun and fast-paced collaboration that’s taught real-world skills and sparked fresh ambition.

The Club is made up of three teams: the Technical Team, responsible for building and assembling the go-kart; the Graphics Team who have designed the team’s logo, posters, and kart artwork; and the Marketing Team who handle sponsorships, social media, and fundraising.

The Speed Demons team pictured with their cart.

Sixth Form students have likewise taken on mentoring roles, helping to support and guide their younger peers and keep team spirits high. The project will reach its final testing stage on 6th May, ahead of the National Final in mid-June.

Students at the school were keen to speak about how much they have enjoyed the project so far.

Summer, a Year 8 student in the Graphics Team, said: “I’ve really enjoyed designing the team’s branding. It’s been so exciting to see our ideas come to life and work with older students too.”

Oscar, a Year 8 student in the Marketing Team, said: “We had to find sponsors, run social media and raise money. It was a big challenge but I’ve learned so much about confidence and teamwork.”

Students working on the Speed Demons cart.

Maddison, a Sixth Former in the Marketing Team, said: “We’ve grown so much as a team. Being trusted with responsibility and mentoring others has been really rewarding, and the whole experience has brought our school community closer.”

Filip, a Sixth Former in the Technical Team, said: “I’ve always loved cars and engineering. Being part of this team, helping build the kart and supporting the younger students has been a real highlight of my time at Campion.”

Shahnaz Aziz, STEM Club Lead at Campion School, added: “This project has been a game-changer for our students. It’s pushed them out of their comfort zones and given them a real taste of engineering and teamwork. Their determination and energy have been so inspiring to watch.”

The entire school and its community are cheering on the ‘Speed Demons’ as they make their final preparations for the national competition final.