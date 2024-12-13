Cambian school’s community action and Christmas cheer

Student’s from Cambian Northampton School have been busy designing and creating festive table decorations in preparation for a Christmas celebration at school and at their local café, Bells.

Cambian Northampton School is a specialist secondary school for students with Social, Emotional and Mental Health (SEMH) needs. Students are encouraged to build and maintain links within the local area to help and support others whilst developing their own social skills as active members of the community.

Local resident, Wally, was thrilled to be invited for some Christmas cheer at the local home lifestyle shop and café, Bell of Northampton. Thoughtful and handmade gifts were exchanged by students and Wally, and enjoyment was had by all, especially alongside a wonderful hot chocolate.

Students also joined in with the national Christmas jumper day on Thursday 12th December, and enjoyed a warm Christmas Dinner in the lead up to the Christmas half-term break.

Local resident Wally and students from Cambian Northampton School exchanged gifts.

Earlier on in the term, students engaged in activities for Children in Need, and Remembrance Day and love taking part in community and cultural experiences.

Headteacher, Leanne Dodds, said “Personal, social and emotional development is at the heart of Cambian Northampton School and it is wonderful to see our students gathered together with local residents at what can be a challenging time of year for many”.

Overall, it was a wonderful experience to see the young people use their creativity, develop their social skills and create memories that will stay with them for years to come.