Cabinet member congrats students on their GCSE results

Cllr Fiona Baker, Cabinet Member for Children, Families, Education and Skills at West Northamptonshire Council has shared a message with GCSE students:

“Firstly, I would like to say a huge well done to all students today receiving their GCSE results, with this day marking the end of their secondary school journey.

“I recognise for this cohort of students, they have had the added challenge of studying and adapting to learning through the pandemic and I praise you all for achieving your results through such difficult times.

“I hope you are all pleased with your results and that these are a testament to your hard work over the last few years. No matter what your next steps, I wish you all the best. Whether you are looking to continue studying – with sixth form, college or A-Levels being an option or by starting your working journey with an apprenticeship for example.