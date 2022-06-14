Buzzing! Northampton housebuilder helps local school children protect the bees

A Northampton housebuilder welcomed children to take part in a ‘bee-saving’ class.
Redrow South Midlands celebrated National Bee Day by inviting children from Kingsthorpe Grove Primary School to take part in a ‘bee-saving’ class to help make Northampton a more bee friendly town.
The interactive ‘bee saving’ class saw local pupils enjoy a special session with the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust in the gardens of the show homes at Kingsland Park.
The session included a range of interactive games and visual aids which helped to highlight the various species of bees and their contributions to the ecosystem - with a focus on educating and inspiring the young children on the value and importance of bees and their impact on the environment.
Fiona Lo, teacher at Kingsthorpe Grove Primary School, said: “We all had a great day taking part in the bee-saving class – it was a great session and the children enjoyed it thoroughly.”