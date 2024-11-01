Brooke Weston Trust Takes Action: Donates computers to aid Ukrainian hospitals and refugees

Aligned with their core values of ‘Contributing to Society’, Brooke Weston Trust encourages schools, staff and students to take pride in their role in society and work hard to benefit their communities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By donating surplus equipment like computers, the Trust demonstrates its ongoing commitment to helping others through its belief of being one family and one team.

To support those affected by the war in Ukraine, Brooke Weston Trust has donated surplus computers to hospitals and refugee programmes in Kyiv and Kharkiv. These computers, once unusable by the Trust and students were offered as donations, providing essential tools for both medical professionals and displaced children, offering a lifeline during a time of crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle Wenham, Chief Operations and Resources Officer at Brooke Weston Trust coordinated the donation of the computers, and shared, “we strongly believe that contributing to society is essential in shaping well-rounded and empathetic students. Donating the Trust’s surplus equipment may be a small gesture, but knowing that we are helping hospitals and supporting the children of Ukraine during this time of unrest makes it incredibly meaningful.”

Medical professionals in Kyiv using donated computers from Brooke Weston Trust

There is a team from Peterborough and Sheffield through the unincorporated community group called Helping Our Ukrainian Friends. The Group originated in friendships forged through football when four of the team met in Donetsk during the 2012 Euros. The first delivery of aid was in March 2022, taking medical supplies into Kyiv, and now over 20 humanitarian aid deliveries have been made plus over £300,000 donated. The team are currently in Kyiv purchasing generators and food for front-line communities. These essentials are imperative to continue to keep these communities running and the team in Ukraine will be distributing them shortly.

Brooke Weston Trust, led by CEO Dr. Andrew Campbell since 2008, is dedicated to transforming educational performance in Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire by removing barriers to learning and fostering personal development. All of the Trust’s schools, both Primary and Secondary, have achieved an Ofsted rating of 'good' or better as of 2023.

For further information on Brooke Weston Trust, visit www.brookewestontrust.org

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you would like more information about the community group or to get involved, visit www.helpingourukrainianfriends.com as any help will make a tangible difference to the lives of those affected by the war.