Bringing the Music to Life: Weavers Academy leads primary workshops ahead of Castle Theatre performance

In the run-up to this year’s much-anticipated Primary Music Production at the Castle Theatre, the Weavers Academy Music Department has been hitting the road—delivering a series of energetic and inspiring workshops to local primary schools.

Staff and students from Weavers visited pupils at Victoria Primary, Earls Barton Primary, Our Lady’s Catholic Primary, Olympic Primary, and Irchester Primary, working with young performers to prepare for the big performance on Tuesday 18th June.

The workshops focused on building confidence and excitement around singing, while also introducing key props, costumes and characters from the show—including the Sleepless Dragon, the Fire-Breathing Oxen, and of course, the legendary Golden Fleece. Students also explored the story behind the songs, helping them connect emotionally to the music and understand their role in the wider performance.

Throughout the visits, the enthusiasm from every school was incredible. One teacher described the atmosphere as “buzzing with energy and creativity.” The singing from all the pupils was fantastic, and it was clear just how much effort each school has already put into preparing.

Crucially, the workshops were supported by talented and passionate Weavers Academy students, who acted as role models and mentors, guiding younger pupils with the songs and helping them grow in confidence.

“The collaboration between schools has been amazing,” said one of the workshop leaders. “Every primary has brought something special, and seeing our older students support and inspire the younger ones has been a real highlight.”

A huge thank you goes to all the primary school staff, whose hard work and commitment have helped make this project such a success. With just days to go until the big performance, excitement is building—and if the workshops are anything to go by, audiences are in for something truly magical on 18th June.