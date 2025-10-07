Bright futures ahead as hundreds attend Tresham College Corby recruitment, skills and careers event

The Recruitment, Skills and Careers Event at Tresham College’s Corby campus attracted an excellent turnout, hosted by The Bedford College Group in partnership with Jobcentre Plus, Workpays, and North Northamptonshire Council.

The event brought together employers, training providers, and support organisations, giving school-leavers, career changers, and jobseekers the chance to explore opportunities across healthcare, engineering, construction, retail, hospitality, policing, and more.

Participating organisations included Weetabix, Tata Steel, Currys, Northants Police, Newcold, Avon, Oundle School, Serve, Busy Bees, Take Me Taxis and The Best Connection, alongside national and local partners such as the Civil Service, National Careers Service, and North Northamptonshire Council.

Councillor Jan O’Hara, North Northamptonshire Council said: “It is amazing to see so many local organisations come together for an event like this. Hundreds of students and members of the public will get the chance to speak directly to local and national employers which is a fantastic thing for our local community.”

Attendees could access live job vacancies, new career opportunities, as well as guidance on T Levels, apprenticeships, adult learning, and professional qualifications, helping them plan their next steps.

Cheryl Needham, Head of Adult and Community Learning at Tresham College, said: “It was inspiring to see so many members of our community come together, from young people looking for career inspiration to adults looking for a fresh start. The turnout was incredible, and it was clear that people are eager to explore new opportunities, connect with local employers, and take steps towards building a brighter future. Events like this really highlight the talent and potential we have right here in our region.”

The day reinforced The Bedford College Group’s commitment to linking local talent with local opportunity and supporting a skilled, future-ready workforce in Northamptonshire.

Dan Burns, Vice Principal, Tresham College said: “We are very proud to be hosting this event and to see so many of our partner organisations under one roof united by a shared purpose of opportunities for local people. As a Group, our mission is to help our communities flourish through collaborative partnerships, teamwork and a shared vision. Events like these are a culmination of that hard work to get students and the public able to progress to the next stage of their careers”.

To find out more about the courses available across The Bedford College Group, visit https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/