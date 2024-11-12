Bridgerton inspired photoshoot captures Christmas for Mayor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The glitz and glamour of Bridgerton have been brought to life for the Mayor of Northampton’s official Christmas card this year by talented Level 2 Photography students from Northampton College.

The students were invited to participate in a photoshoot inspired by the hit television show’s vintage elegance, at Northampton’s historic Guildhall with The Mayor, Cllr Paul Joyce, Mayoress Mylissa Joyce, and Lorraine and Lee Lewis of The Lewis Foundation which supports adults going through cancer treatment at hospitals in the Midlands.

A final image will be selected and featured on printed and digital versions of the card which will include a special Christmas message and promote the Mayor’s Bridgerton-Themed Gala on March 15, in aid of The Lewis Foundation. The card will be sent to more than 400 individuals and 120-plus recipients of the Mayor’s Fund for the Housebound.

Northampton College Curriculum Manager for Art, Spatial Design, Illustration, Fashion and Photography, Steph Lee-Vae, said: “Our students had a fantastic time collaborating on the creative concept for the card’s Bridgerton theme.

Northampton College Level 2 Photography students with The Mayor, Cllr Paul Joyce, Mayoress Mylissa Joyce, and Lorraine and Lee Lewis of The Lewis Foundation

“They were involved with the photoshoot logistics and helped capture the perfect shots for this year’s card.

“They also came up with creative ways of navigating some of the challenges posed by the Guildhall’s low-level lighting to ensure the venue’s charm was showcased beautifully.

“We’re very proud of what they have produced and would like to congratulate them on the end result.

“I’d also like to thank our Level 2 Photography Course Lead Charlie Naylor for supporting me in facilitating the photoshoot.”

For further information about the work of The Lewis Foundation visit https://www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk/

To learn more about Northampton College visit www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk