Bosworth Independent School achieved 100% A*-A Further Mathematics grades, 88% of A*-A Chemistry grades, and 85% A*-A grades in Biology.

The 2023 national average for A*-A results is 21.6% †

Key Results:

Bosworth Independent School in Northampton

Jason Lewis, Headmaster of Bosworth Independent School, comments:

“Congratulations to all of our hard-working GCSE students who are receiving their results today. This has been a strong year for GCSE students at Bosworth Independent School and these results are an achievement of their own making. Results like today’s this provide students with the credentials they need to take the next steps in their academic journey.”

Bosworth Independent School is a traditional boarding school in Northampton. The school accepts local and international students for day and boarding, offering small class sizes and excellent pastoral care. The average class sizes for GCSE at Bosworth Independent School is 12.

The school attributes this year’s strong results to the high level of support each student receives. More broadly Bosworth Independent School achieved 44% of A*-A results, double the national average of 21.6%.†

Jason Lewis, Headmaster of Bosworth Independent School, continues:

“Our students are encouraged to find their own authentic selves at Bosworth Independent School. We might be preparing our students for further and higher education at elite institutions, but we do this by working with them to discover and develop their own strengths and ways of seeing the world.”

The school is opposite the historic racecourse in Northampton, providing a vast open space for sports and recreation including rugby, football and Duke of Edinburgh award activities.

Student Achievements

Apy from the United Kingdom studied Biology, Business, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Maths, Further Maths, English Language, English Lit and Spanish GCSEs. Apy achieved 9 A* grades and 1 A grade. (Youtube Link)

studied Biology, Business, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Maths, Further Maths, English Language, English Lit and Spanish GCSEs. Apy achieved 9 A* grades and 1 A grade. (Youtube Link) TC from Hong Kong studied English, Business, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Geography, History, Maths, Further Maths, Chinese, Psychology GCSEs. TC achieved 9 A*, 1 A, and 1 B grades at GCSE. (Youtube Link)