Big top rolls up at Northampton primary school to celebrate end of term

Happy Circus at Delapre Primary School

Youngsters at a Northampton primary celebrated the end of term in style last week with a visit from a circus.

Happy Circus rolled up at Delapre Primary on Thursday, much to the delight of the children.

A spokesperson for the school in Rothersthorpe Road said: "After a difficult 16 months for all of our 600 plus pupils; many missing out on all that school brings – not just important learning, but socialising; and wonderful experiences, such as visits and trips to exciting places which simply could not take place during the pandemic – we ended this year with a fantastic event on our school field.

"In an effort to make the end of this academic year as positively memorable as we could, Delapre Primary School booked Happy’s Circus for all the pupils!

"This was a treat for the children, organised safely and with first-rate support from the Circus troupe and all our amazing staff, some of whom went above and beyond what is normally expected, in order to make this a success.

"There were food and drink vendors on site for when parents collected their children at the end of two separate performances – which was a treat for children and adults alike.

"The weather was glorious, the performance enthralling and the children were mesmerised. Every child came out of the Big Top, at the end of their performance, with a joyful smile on their faces and lasting happy memories to take away with them.

