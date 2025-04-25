Big hearts at Kingsley Primary!

Children at Kingsley Primary School, in Northampton, raised £221.40 for the McCarthy-Dixon Foundation by holding a non-school uniform day.

Kingsley Primary School are in a schools partnership agreement with the McCarthy-Dixon Foundation and regularly raise money for the charity.

Kingsley pupils were invited to wear non-school uniform at the end of the school term and bring in a donation, raising £221.40 in total.

The foundation support the school in return with providing breakfast boxes, food parcels and vouchers for vulnerable families, as well as providing educational support through their school liaison officer.

Fundraising Pupils from Kingsley

Tom Griffiths, Head of School, said that the school was proud to work in partnership with such a vitally important charity as they rely on the big hearts and amazing community spirit of our Kingsley families.

