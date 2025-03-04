Bedford and Corby Sixth Forms' A-Level Media and Film students embark on transformative New York City trip

Second Year A-Level Media and Film students from both The Bedford and Corby Sixth Forms, part of The Bedford College Group, recently embarked on an exciting seven-day educational trip to New York City during their February half-term.

The students had an opportunity to immerse themselves in the heart of the global film, television, and media industries in one of the world's most famous filming locations.

The itinerary included visits to TV studios, film locations, and museums. The students explored Rockefeller Center, took in breath-taking views from the Top of the Rock, and toured iconic sites such as Central Park, Times Square, and the 9/11 Memorial. They also had the chance to cross the Brooklyn Bridge, visit the Museum of the Moving Image, and embark on a guided bus tour of famous TV and movie locations.

One of the highlights of the trip was the visit to the Paley Centre for Media, where students gained insights into the history and impact of television and digital media. Exploring Greenwich Village, Washington Square Park, and local markets added a cultural depth to their experience, broadening their global perspective.

The Bedford and Corby Sixth Form Second Year A-Level Media and Film student's educational trip to New York City.

The trip was designed to help students contextualise potential careers in these fields, making what often seems an unattainable dream feel within reach. By stepping outside the classroom and experiencing first-hand the opportunities available, students were able to gain a deeper understanding of the industry, which will also support their upcoming exams. The visit showcased the breadth of careers available, helping students consider their next steps into higher education and the wider creative sector.

Laura Broughton, Faculty Lead of Creative Arts and Languages and Teacher of Textiles and Art at The Corby Sixth Form, reflected on the significance of the trip:“This experience is invaluable for our students. Stepping outside the classroom and experiencing first-hand the opportunities available, they were able to gain a deeper understanding of the industry, which will also support their upcoming exams.

By visiting iconic film locations, industry organisations, and cultural landmarks, they not only expand their understanding but also their aspirations. We hope to make this an annual opportunity for our students, helping to shape the media professionals of the future.”

Reflecting on the trip, one student said:“Seeing the places where so many iconic films and TV shows were made was truly inspiring. It made me realise that a career in this industry is not just a dream but something I can work towards. The trip has given me a clearer vision for my future.”

The Bedford and Corby Sixth Form students enjoying the sights and sounds of NYC.

With such a successful and impactful journey, the Sixth Forms are looking into making this an annual opportunity for Year 2 A Level students.

