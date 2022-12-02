BBC visits Northampton school to inspire students to kick start creative careers

On Friday (December 2), the BBC visited a Northampton school to inspire the students to kick start their creative careers.

To celebrate the organisation’s 100th anniversary, they have been visiting schools across the country to deliver their ‘Share Your Career Story’ days – which welcomed a panel of local industry professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abbeyfield School was visited by photographer Khandie and DJ and producer Shaun Brockhurst, aka Doctor P, both of whom are from Northampton.

Pictured left to right: host Rehana Browne, DJ and music producer Doctor P, and photographer Khandie.

The students were spoken to about how the two panellists broke into their creative industries and how they can do the same – in an attempt to get the pupils to understand the importance of storytelling in so many career choices.

Khandie, owner of Khandie Photography, said: “Given the political climate we’re in right now and the massive hit the creative world took during the pandemic, it’s nice to see schools and the BBC advocating for creative careers and pushing them forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you think of the creative industry you instantly think of jobs like a singer, but what about the people who make the singer succeed? There’s so much behind the scenes they don’t know about.”

Khandie was impressed with how engaged the students were with the talk, and she believes education has moved on for the better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of the students admitted they did not know what they want to do when they leave school, and they were spoken to about the fluidity of career opportunities which means this does not matter.

Despite the uncertainty among the pupils, Doctor P believes half of the students that attended the talk could end up in the creative industry, which he says is an “exciting prospect”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One student spoke to Doctor P at the end of the talk to ask additional questions and even though she is only in year eight, she aspires to become a DJ. “In 20 years we may meet again and she may be a successful DJ,” he said.

Though Shaun could not initially understand why the talks were not being broadcast by the BBC, it became clear to him that they are “really trying to encourage the next generation to get into the creative industry”. Rather than content being the priority, it is inspiring the students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking to Chronicle & Echo about supporting the Abbeyfield pupils no matter their future aspirations, headteacher Jay Kerby said: “We’re really focusing on the students’ long term outcomes and raising the standard of the career support they receive.

“Our students are great. They have high aspirations for themselves but we are pushing them to go even further. It means a lot that they are making the most of the opportunity to invest in themselves and hear about career avenues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jay added that it is a “real privilege” to lead a “wonderful” careers team that can provide more than what he was offered at school, as well as many parents and staff too.

In September, Abbeyfield School will be launching a creative arts pathway for sixth form students, as well as a football academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad