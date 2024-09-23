Baroness Barran MBE opens Northampton International Academy sixth form

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northampton International Academy’s new sixth form campus was officially opened on Friday (20th September) by Baroness Barran MBE, former Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Education.

The new sixth form centre, known as NIA6, is a significant milestone in the academy’s mission to provide high-quality education for post-16 students in the Northampton area.

The NIA6 campus includes 12 spacious classrooms, a dedicated sixth-form common room, and on-site catering facilities designed to support student well-being and academic success.

It was funded by Department of Education in response to the discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) in the roof of NIA’s main building last September. Although NIA has remained open with no disruption to classes for students, the RAAC has meant that 18 classrooms and the sixth form area continue to be out of use.

Baroness Barran with headteacher Martin Serrão, an NIA cadet and student head of school Atifa

Executive headteacher at #EMATter school Northampton International Academy Martin Serrão said: “We were delighted to welcome Baroness Barran MBE to officially open our new sixth form centre NIA6 which is providing sixth form students in Northampton with a new and inspiring learning environment for them to continue their studies.

“The campus-style building allows our older students to be more independent, helping to bridge the gap between school and university or employment opportunities. And this year we have been able to expand our sixth form offer to allow even more learners to experience post-16 education with us.

“And it’s not too late for learners to enrol! If they enrol and study with us they will also receive a free laptop and study resources, reaffirming our commitment to reducing barriers to learning and ensuring all students have access to the tools they need to succeed.”

