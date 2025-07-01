Barby CE Primary School launches playground appeal

Staff and parents of Barby CE Primary School have launched a £20,000 appeal to install a new playground.

The Friends of Barby School (FOBS) have set up a Go Fund Me appeal, and a Community Raffle after the school’s old playground was condemned and taken down.

Emma Armstrong Chair of FOBS and parent said on behalf of Barby School, that the move had left a gap in the children’s daily experiences and now everyone in the school community was pulling together to make the dream of a new, safe, and inclusive playground a reality.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the empty space where the children once played together,” said Emma.

“The equipment had served us for more than 15 years and was pivotal to daily enrichment activities for all the children.

“Friends of Barby School are working tirelessly to organise community events, raffles and fundraisers – but we can’t do it alone. We need the support for the children who now long for a joyful new playground in which they can once again play and learn.”

The most recent inspection report from education watchdog Ofsted, published in 2023, highlighted the friendships between the children and their bonding, including at play times.

It also highlighted the school’s various enrichment activities and its efforts to ensure the school is at the heart of its community.

The money raised will be used for the purchase and installation of five or six new items of playground equipment which will be available for use by all 92 pupils – from reception age up to year six.

Sales of raffle tickets are already underway with prizes including a signed Leicester Tigers rugby ball, Gin tasting for two at Rugby Distillery, a £50 food and drink voucher for the Red Lion at Kilsby and family vouchers for Coventry Rugby Club and Coventry Blaze.

Other prizes include meals, family days out, activities for the family and cinema tickets.

To support the raffle log on to https://www.trybooking.com/uk/87942

To support the appeal or to find out more log on to https://gofund.me/bd855e83

FOBS are holding a summer fete on Friday 11th July in aid of the appeal, with stalls, games, BBQ, cakes, soft refreshments, and a bar. “We welcome our local community to join us in the fun from 3.30pm to 5.30pm at Barby CE Primary School, Daventry Road, Rugby, CV23 8TR”