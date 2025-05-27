BAFTA-winning Glastonbury producer credits ‘inspiring’ Northampton College tutor for success

The BBC coverage of Glastonbury won a BAFTA

A former Northampton College student who was recently awarded a BAFTA for her team’s work on the BBC’s Glastonbury coverage has urged current students to ‘give it a go’ as they look to fulfil their career ambitions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison Howe, executive producer at BBC Studios, said her stellar career in music broadcasting is the direct result of words of wisdom from a teacher who encouraged her to believe in herself and aim for the top.

It was while studying a secretarial course at the College in 1988 that Alison first met the tutor and applied for a job at the BBC after seeing it advertised in a national newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moving on to the Radio 1 team was Alison’s first taste of life in her dream job and she has since gone on to give pop icons such as Adele their big break while overseeing live TV coverage of Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds Festivals and Later…With Jools Holland.

Alison Howe has won a BAFTA for her work on the BBC's coverage of Glastonbury Festival

She said: “I’ve been fortunate enough to do a job I absolutely love for many, many years and those words from my old college teacher were really what pushed me in that direction.

“I was never the most academic and I decided to do a secretarial course as it seemed the best way to give me a half a chance of getting a job. My tutor was an incredible woman and made all of us believe we could be anything we wanted to be. She encouraged us to dream and to act on those dreams.

“I’ve been able to work in music doing something I’m passionate about. I’d say to all current students, just give it a go – what’s the worst that could happen?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison and her team collected the award at the star-studded ceremony last week and admitted she was filled with terror when they were announced as the winners.

She said: “My first reaction was one of terror as I knew I’d have to give a speech in front of all those people. Thankfully, some of the crew we work with on Glastonbury were also on duty and it was a familiar face who led me up on stage. That helped calm me down and I was able to get a few words out.

“It’s lovely to have won a BAFTA and means a lot. I’ve worked on Glastonbury ever since it was first aired on the radio in the mid-90s and has grown exponentially every year since. It’s given me so many memories to cherish.

“I think my favourite act has been Beyoncé. Her set was a game-changer and delivered a whole new audience for the festival. I remember looking at the front few rows during her performance and thinking ‘where did all those women come from?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That day paved the way for more pop acts to perform and it’s grown into something truly special. It’s a privilege to work on it and it’s also lovely to have a fellow Northamptonian in Jo Whiley presenting the show. I worked with Jo on Radio 1 and she’s a fantastic broadcaster. We are both proud of our Northampton roots and often talk about the town.”

Alison said she is constantly listening to new music and keeps a close ear on the Northampton music scene as she looks to unearth more future stars.

For more information on Northampton College, or to apply for a course starting this September, visit www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk