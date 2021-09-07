Back to school and some more normality for Northampton students after coronavirus disruption

Schools across Northampton have been feeling a lot more normal after the disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic as pupils returned this week.

Closures, Covid bubbles, isolations, masks and more have made the past 18 months very difficult for students and staff but most of the strictest rules have been removed this term.

Carmel Dodds, head teacher at The Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School in Kingsland Gardens, said they are still following government guidance but are delighted to be back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lateral flow device tests may still be necessary for school pupils but many things are back to normal this term. Photo: Getty Images

"We have approached our return as always with caution but our priority is to have children safely back in school with friends. It was wonderful to welcome our children back last Thursday," she said.

"They have all settled really well and are keen to learn and be with together. I think we have all welcomed the return of daily routine!"

Ms Dodds said some of the changes brought in by Covid have been kept permanently as they have had a positive impact on the school such as a one-way system and staggered breaks.

They have also been busy during the summer holiday by installing more windows in central areas to improve ventilation.

"We are so lucky to have our own forest and each class have a timetabled block to encourage more outdoor learning," the head teacher added.

"We take each day as it comes and work alongside our wonderful families!"

It has been an overwhelmingly positive start to the school term, according to Angela Watts, head teacher of The Arbours Primary Academy in St Gregory's Road.

"Staff and children are pleased to be able to start mixing now that we no longer have to remain in bubble groups," she said.

"Although we have eased some restrictions in school such as the 'bubbles' and our staggered start and end times, many measures remain to make sure that everyone is as safe as possible, such as increased hand washing and sanitising.

"Staff, children, and parents are all looking forward to the coming year where we can focus on 'getting back to normal', supporting children's wellbeing and making sure that children's learning is our priority so that every child can meet their full potential at The Arbours Primary Academy."

Eastfield Academy head teacher Clair Mills said they are confident the guidelines they have in place can ensure some more normality for our pupils.

"Measures we are taking including hygiene procedures and twice weekly staff lateral flow device testing, which will hopefully provide some reassurance for our community.

"We will work closely with Public Health England and follow guidelines to ensure that our community is kept as safe as possible and that learning can continue for all pupils.

"As always, we will focus on our pupil's well-being and achieving academic excellence for everyone at Eastfield."

Northampton College is preparing to welcome students back to campus after switching to a remote learning model for much of the past 18 months.

But students are still expected to follow social distancing guidelines and take twice-weekly lateral flow tests to minimise any potential spread of infections.

All students will be given the chance to get a Covid-19 jab as part of a pop-up vaccination centre to mark the start of the new academic year.

Principal Pat Brennan-Barrett said: “A comprehensive vaccination programme will help us to stay open, get back to normal more quickly and enable us to provide our students with a comprehensive on-campus study programme, keeping them in class and learning the skills they need to progress their careers.