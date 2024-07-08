Awards ceremony celebrates work of college students

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students at Northampton College have been praised for their “drive, determination and academic excellence” during an awards ceremony to recognise their progress.

The annual presentation held at Booth Lane on Thursday, July 4 honoured dozens of students who have excelled over the past 12 months, both in terms of academic performance and personal progress.

Among the winners was music student Liam Teall, who picked up the Principal’s Award in recognition of his ‘positivity, politeness and empathy’ as well as his academic ability and artistic flair, which have helped him to achieve his goals of penning his own song lyrics and create original tracks.

Rowan Jones collected the Change Maker Award. Rowan is an inspiring example of resilience and determination who is heavily involved with the Department for Education’s SEND advisory group, the National Children’s Bureau, and regularly participates in discussions with MPs.

The winners of Northampton College's annual student awards

The Jeff Whittaker Award was presented to Billie Reynolds who has become a highly competent pastry chef in her three years on the culinary arts course, showing continuous growth in her skills, knowledge and proficiency. As part of her award, Billie will spend a week working in the kitchens of The Dorchester Hotel in London.

The Katy Wright Award was won by Stephanie Bulford. Despite grappling with dyslexia and the demands of single motherhood, Stephanie’s unwavering commitment saw her complete the Level 3 Access course in Health Professions, a stepping stone towards her lifelong ambition of becoming a midwife. Her hard work has now seen her secure an offer from the University of Northampton.

The ceremony featured a stunning performance from musical theatre students who performed songs from West End shows, while catering and hospitality students helped serve food and greet guests.

Pat Brennan-Barrett OBE, the outgoing principal of Northampton College, said: “We are producing a generation of outstanding young people who are showcasing their drive, determination and academic excellence every day and they are going to be tremendous assets in whichever field they choose.

“These awards are a chance to celebrate them, to praise their progress and to give them the public recognition they so richly deserve.”