Award shortlisting tops off extraordinary year

A primary school in Northampton which just over a year ago was forced to relocate from its building due to safety concerns has capped off an extraordinary year by being shortlisted for the county’s prestigious title of Northamptonshire School of the Year.

Buckton Fields Primary School, which is run by Preston Hedges Trust, was one of a number of schools nationally which had to close its building last summer due to Government concerns over the building work of its contractors.

The Trust, school and wider community swung into action, to ensure all children continued to enjoy the very best teaching and education. And now little over a year on the school – currently operating out of a state-of-the-art interim building at the site– has earned praise for all it has achieved and has been shortlisted for School of the Year at the Northamptonshire Education Awards.

Preston Hedges Trust is also celebrating another shortlisting as well with Principal of Pineham Barns Primary School Caroline Stewart being shortlisted for Headteacher of the Year.

Inside Buckton Fields Interim building now shortlisted for School of the Year

As well as building the brilliant Pineham Barns School since its opening in 2017 into a school in the top one per cent of the country in terms of academic achievement, Caroline was also at the forefront of helping Buckton Fields School in their hour of need, spearheading plans to offer temporary space at her own school to ensure a continued education.

Chief Executive of Preston Hedges Paul Watson said: “What Buckton Fields has achieved this year with all the challenges which have come their way is remarkable. We have never before seen a community and staff team achieve anything like this in such adversity.

“It is fitting that Caroline has also been shortlisted for headteacher of the year. Caroline is dedicated, inspirational and completely child-centred in her approach. She is passionate about helping every child fulfil their potential and has built a Pineham Barns into an incredibly special place to learn.

“Her ability to work collaboratively was so clearly underlined in how instrumental she was in working tirelessly in coming to the aid of colleagues at Buckton Fields at their time of need.

“We are so proud of these award shortlistings which are so richly deserved.”