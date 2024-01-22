Associate Professors 2023-2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The title of Associate Professor recognises academics significant contributions and future commitment to developing, enhancing, and leading in learning and teaching, professional practice, and enterprise and research.

The four newest ‘APs’ talk below about how they hope to put their new academic recognition into active practice (going from left-right in the image).

Dr Andrew Ballantyne, Associate Professor of Leather Technology, says: “I was thrilled to be awarded the title of Associate Professor, my thanks to the assessment committee. I’m proud that my research focusing on leather technology, science and sustainability has an impact within academia and more broadly within leather manufacturing.

Andrew Ballantyne, Declan Ryan, Kate Coulson, Tatiana Gherman

“My role at ICLT has offered the opportunity to drive sustainable change within this industry through my knowledge transfer activities, and I am excited about the possibilities that will be available with my participation in this scheme.”

Dr Declan Ryan, Associate Professor in Physical Activity and Health, adds: “I’m proud to join the growing list of Associate Professors at the University of Northampton and share my congratulations to colleagues who have also received the Associate Professor title this year. The increase in Associate Professors and Professors at the University demonstrates the continued enhancement of academic quality at the institution, which I’m very excited to be part of.

“I am particularly keen to pursue more leadership responsibilities and push towards our strategic aim of developing a research culture and environment that enhances the quality and societal impact of our research. I have recently joined Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board’s Research Operational Committee and have co-founded the Active Quarter Partnership.

“I am passionate about supporting my colleagues to strengthen their partnerships in the health and wellbeing sector and encourage any colleagues to get in touch with me if they are trying to get their research integrated into the health and wellbeing sector.”

Kate Coulson, outgoing Head of Learning and Teaching Enhancement, says: “I feel very proud to have been awarded the title of Associate Professor in Learning and Teaching at the University of Northampton. It is great to have formal recognition of the work I have been undertaking for so many years; as well as an acknowledgement from my peers about how important Learning and Teaching is at the University is incredible.”

Tatiana Gherman adds: “I am delighted to have been awarded the title of Associate Professor of AI for Business and Strategy (by research). This promotion represents a significant milestone in my academic journey, and I extend my sincere gratitude to the selection panel for formally recognising my research contributions in the field. I would also like to thank my colleagues, mentors, and co-researchers for their kind support.