Associate Professor Dr Kimberley Hill is named a National Teaching Fellow

The University of Northampton’s (UON) commitment to providing the highest quality teaching experience continues to gain recognition on the national stage.

Associate Professor of Psychology Dr Kimberley Hill is now a National Teaching Fellow from Advance HE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Teaching Fellowship Scheme celebrates and recognises individuals who have had an outstanding impact on student outcomes and the teaching profession.

Associate Professor Dr Kimberley Hill

Successful individuals also demonstrate impact and engagement beyond their immediate academic or professional role and commit to ongoing professional development with teaching and learning.

Dr Hill is also UON’s Deputy Head of Psychology, and she joins 54 of her peers who have also just been named National Teaching Fellows (there are 1,143 nationally).

Kimberley is recognised for her work in transforming Higher Education policies and processes around student wellbeing, safety and gender-based violence. This also reflects her work in engaging students as partners in changing the culture through innovative curriculum-embedded approaches. She is recognised for her impact on police, third-sector organisation, and global educator practice, among others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Hill said: “I am delighted to be named as a National Teaching Fellow. I remain absolutely dedicated to creating safe, accessible, and inclusive educational contexts for staff and students, while working with local schools and community groups to increase access into education.”

“Partnership working remains essential to my practice and this recognition also reflects the dedication of all of those I have worked with to create change. There remains much to do, and I look forward to playing an ongoing role to enhance teaching and learning within the university, the Higher Education sector and more widely.”

Alison Johns, Chief Executive, Advance HE, adds: “Congratulations to all of the new National Teaching Fellows and CATE teams on this prestigious accolade which recognises and rewards their commitment to teaching and learning and the impact it has on student success.