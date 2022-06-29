Assistant principal at Northampton secondary school named ‘leader of the year’

An assistant principal at a Northampton secondary school has been named ‘leader of the year’.

Amy Patterson, who is second in command at Northampton Academy, in Weston Favell, was awarded the accolade at United Learning’s Everyone Awards 2022.

Each year the awards honour individuals, teams and departments from across the group of schools for the exceptional contributions they have made to school and community life.

Amy Patterson from Northampton Academy collecting her award.

To take home this award, Amy was selected by the judging panel from a range of nominees from across the country.

In her nomination, Amy is described as a “tenacious” leader who does not view any job as being too small. With overarching responsibility for three subject areas, Amy works closely with the heads of department, providing them with unrelenting support and helping to improve subject outcomes year on year.

Alongside her strong leadership abilities, Amy is an “amazing” teacher who has created a classroom culture of “high support and high challenge” for her students. She strives to ensure that young people across the academy have the skills, confidence and ambition they need to reach their full potential.

Assistant principal Amy Patterson said: “I never dreamt I would be nominated, let alone win. I am a small part of the school and the leadership team, and I want to thank my colleagues for the determination and ambition they display daily, creating a culture and ethos that delivers the best for our students. I am immensely proud to be a part of Northampton Academy.”

Chris Clyne principal at Northampton Academy added: “We are all delighted that Amy has been honoured with this award and to see her tireless efforts recognised on the national stage.

“Amy is a significant driving force in ensuring our young people are both ambitious and successful in their academic pursuits. She is a mentor and role model to many of our students and staff and has been key to developing a culture of high aspirations and expectations across the academy. Many congratulations, Amy.”