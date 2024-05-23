Aspiring engineer success at Spirol
Spirol produces two billion components a year from 14 locations across the world and is a leading expert in the fastening, joining and assembly industry. A family owned business they produce everything from the pins for yoyo and climbing carabiners, to essential elements for agricultural equipment, cars and aircraft.
“Nearly everyone will have come into contact with something that we have helped put together, your car key fob for example. We manufacture the pieces that hold pretty much everything together,” said Spirol UK Managing Director Simon Ward.
“Our working relationship with Tresham College has allowed us to train our specialist engineers, as part of our heavy investment in apprenticeships and the future of the industry.”
Current apprentices Callum Richmond and Denis Horvat are on the three-year apprenticeship course, attending Tresham College in Corby one day a week.
Continuing with the family business theme, Callum and Denis are quite literally following in their fathers’ footsteps as both their Dads also work at Spirol. However, they had to earn their place within the company and are working hard in their chosen areas of Toolmaking and Maintenance.
“We get a great foundation in engineering at college which we can then use and apply to the specialist manufacturing we do here at Spirol,” said Callum.
Tresham College Head of Engineering Simon Clark believes strong industry links are essential to helping students find employment:
“We have a wide range of engineering courses designed to equip students with a broad base of skills. But we also like to work closely with employers to make sure we have the right course content to meet their needs. We can also support their training up to HND level, so they can progress in the industry.”
Tresham College is part of The Bedford College Group. For more information about apprenticeship opportunities please visit www.bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk.