Artwork by Falconer’s Hill pupils in Daventry, selected for National Gallery exhibition

Pupils from Falconer’s Hill Academy, a school in the David Ross Education Trust, have had their artwork selected to be part of a display at the National Gallery for the second year running.

The ‘Take One Picture’ project involves a selected painting and this year’s was ‘A Courtyard of a House in Delft’ by Pieter de Hooch. Pupils from schools across the country are challenged to create artistic responses to the painting, creating their own paintings, drawings, photographs, collages and sculptures.

Falconer’s Hill ran a photographic competition too, inviting all pupils to take photos of buildings and structures in the local area, inspired by the painting, with the winners judged by Daventry Photographic Society.

Falconer’s Hill Academy is one of only 40 schools to be chosen to display their artwork out of 380 schools who took part in the National Gallery project, which is celebrating the 30th year of the event.

Pupils with some of their artwork on display at the London exhibition

Mrs Angela Rock, Principal of Falconer’s Hill Academy said: “I am absolutely delighted that our children’s work has been selected, for the second year running, to be displayed at The National Gallery in London.

“Our students should be extremely proud of what they have achieved and I hope we will be able to visit the exhibition over the summer.”

Simon Rose, Deputy CEO and Director of Primary Education for DRET said: “Many congratulations to Angela and her team for another successful entry to this competition.

It is brilliant to see art work by our young people on display at a national exhibition, where thousands of people will be able to experience it.”

The artwork is part of the 'Take One Picture' project at the National Gallery

The exhibition is open from 11 June – 31 August 2025 at the National Gallery, with an interactive trail in Jubilee Walk allowing people to walk through and interact with artwork created by children via a tablet or mobile.

