Apprentices celebrate success at The Bedford College Group Apprenticeship Awards 2025

Apprentices from across Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire took centre stage to celebrate their achievements at The Bedford College Group Apprenticeship Awards 2025, held at The Bedford Swan Hotel on Tuesday night (11/2).

The event which was held as part of National Apprenticeship Week (10-16 February 2025), highlighted the dedication, resilience, and achievements of apprentices from the group's colleges, spanning a wide range of industries.

The awards reflected the core values of The Bedford College Group, which include Valuing Teamwork, Improving Continuously, Being Student-Centred, Embracing Inclusivity, Open & Caring Attitudes, and Nurturing Educational Excellence. These principles underpin the Group’s dedication to fostering talent and shaping the future workforce.

Tanya Baney, Group Head of Apprenticeships with The Bedford College Group said "The Bedford College Group is the largest apprenticeship provider in the region. We introduced these awards to recognise apprentices who have shown outstanding dedication, overcoming challenges to achieve remarkable results. This milestone event also honours employers who provide crucial opportunities for apprentices to develop and thrive. It is fantastic to celebrate these achievements, as apprenticeships offer invaluable career opportunities and essential skill development. Seeing so many apprentices grow and succeed is truly inspiring."

The Bedford College Group Apprenticeship Awards 2025 – Award Winners

Bedford Apprentice of the Year: Carson Reed – Gates Hydraulics, a Division of Gates (UK) Limited

Business Support Apprentice of the Year: Daisy Brown – Vauxhall Motors

Construction Apprentice of the Year: Alex Sewell – Shire Electrical Ltd

Education Apprentice of the Year: Tamara Velimirovic – Shine Learning & Training Centre CIC

Engineering Apprentice of the Year: Angelo Koszelny – Tata Steel

Horticulture Apprentice of the Year: Imogen Moore – Shuttleworth College

Rising Star of the Year: Manal (Minnie) Habibi – KDW Financial Services

Tresham Apprentice of the Year (including NC4M): Manjinder Singh – Weetabix

Central Bedfordshire Apprentice of the Year: Joel Gardener – RSP UK Suction Excavators Limited

Employer of the Year: Lisa Shaw – Logistex

Highly Commended Employer of the Year: Angela Bryden – Tata Steel

The event was a resounding success, highlighting the impact of apprenticeships in shaping the careers of young professionals and contributing to the local and national economy. The Bedford College Group remains committed to expanding apprenticeship opportunities and supporting learners on their journey to success.

Joel Gardner from Central Bedfordshire College won the Apprentice of the Year Award. Thrilled by his win, Joel said "I want to say a massive thank you for all of the support throughout my apprenticeship and for this award tonight. I have gained an amazing amount of knowledge with RSP UK Suction Excavators Limited, doing my engineering apprenticeship. It is a family business, so it is great to have my whole family here with me tonight to celebrate."

The Apprenticeship Employer of the Year went to Logistex. The company's Head of People, Louise Church, upon receiving the award, commented, "I'm the Head of People at Logistex, and I've been involved with this apprenticeship from the very beginning. Our apprentice has been outstanding, going above and beyond and setting a great example for Bedford College. We're thrilled and honoured to have won the Apprenticeship Employer of the Year award this evening. Having an apprentice has been an incredible experience, and we’re excited to continue bringing in more over the next few months. This journey has truly opened our eyes to the amazing talent out there, and we're eager to keep growing our team."

For more information on apprenticeship opportunities across The Bedford College Group, visit https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/study/apprenticeships/