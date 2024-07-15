Apprentice to represent Northampton College in national skills competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A welding and fabrication student will represent Northampton College in the prestigious WorldSkills UK national finals.

Daniel McMillan, an apprentice at Grove Engineering, will compete against seven other students from across the country in the competition at Wigan and Leigh College in November, having excelled in regional heats and demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication to secure his place at the competition.

The WorldSkills UK national finals will take place from 19-22 November 2024, showcasing the abilities of more than 400 of the UK’s most talented apprentices and students in over 40 different disciplines.

Daniel’s lecturer Mark Clifford said: “I think this is the very first time as a department that we have got this far in the WorldSkills competition. Taking part was amazing, but to get through to the nationals stage of the WorldSkills competition is an unforgettable achievement for any apprentice.

“We started with 10 candidates and we had eight students that successfully completed their fabrications to the competition requirements. I would like to say a big thank you to Mike Smith for supporting and encouraging the excellent numbers we had representing the department and Jason Hill our technician, who arranged the procurement of the equipment and materials for the students to take part in this event.”

These talented individuals have excelled in regional heats held at their local colleges, training provider centres, workplaces and online - demonstrating exceptional skill and dedication to secure their places at the competition

The competitions will be held across eight different venues in Greater Manchester while finalists and medallists will be honoured at the city’s prestigious Bridgewater Hall on Friday, 22 November 2024. The Foundation Skill competitions and the accompanying medal ceremony will take place on the same day at Manchester College City Campus.

Ben Blackledge, chief executive of WorldSkills UK, added: “We look forward to welcoming competitors and partners from all over the UK to showcase excellence in technical skills and drive forward the development of world-class skills for all young people.”

