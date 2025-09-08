Another proud moment for Northampton School for Girls: Handball stars selected for England Talent Pathway

Headteacher, Cristina Taboada-Naya, who also serves as Chair of Northamptonshire Sport, said: “This achievement captures everything that makes NSG so special. Over the course of the last 12 months, our girls have excelled in a range of sports: they have reached four national finals, won three national titles and even represented their country on the international stage, including the Paralympics in Paris.

Earlier this year, we were also one of only four schools in the country chosen to lead the Her World, Her Rules basketball campaign, which inspires more girls to take up and enjoy the sport. To now see eight of our talented players progressing into the England Handball Talent Pathway is fantastic. They have shown determination, strength and a deep pride in representing their school and community. For me, this is about more than sport; it is about showing young women that with belief, opportunity and the right support, there is no limit to what they can achieve.”

Wendy Tarlton, Director of Sport, added:

“We could not be prouder of these incredible players. Their commitment on and off the court reflects the spirit of NSG. Winning three national titles as a state school is already remarkable, and to have the largest national representation on the Talent Pathway underlines just how exceptional our students are.”

Mrs Taboada-Naya also paid tribute to António Viegas de Sousa, parent, volunteer and professional coach, saying: “Mr Viegas de Sousa has given his time, expertise and passion to support our handballers and his contribution has been vital in helping them reach this level. We are incredibly grateful to him.”

Looking ahead, Mrs Taboada-Naya reaffirmed NSG’s commitment to providing opportunities: “We are ambitious for our girls. With proposed investments such as a multimillion-pound swimming pool refurbishment, we will continue to ensure that NSG is a place where young women excel in the classroom, in the arts and on the sporting stage. This is what makes NSG an exceptional school and I am so proud of what our students are achieving.”

3 . Contributed Student Leaders at the Her World, Her Rules event Photo: Submitted Photo Sales