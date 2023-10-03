An exciting new chapter for Thrapston Primary School as it officially joins Brooke Weston Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The school year has kicked off to a great start for Thrapston Primary School, as it celebrated officially joining Brooke Weston Trust on October 1st 2023.Brooke Weston Trust now operates 11 schools in an area extending across Northamptonshire & Cambridgeshire, collectively educating more than 7,000 students each year & employing 1,100 members of staff.Thrapston Primary School is rated as ‘Good’ by Ofsted & looks after 483 pupils from its site on Market Rd in Thrapston (Kettering).

Acting Principal, Sharon Webb said: “I’m delighted that we are joining Brooke Weston Trust. Becoming part of the Trust family will open many doors for our school & enable us to deliver our vision of inspiring & enabling every child to shape their world.

“Being part of such a successful Trust that has a number of primary schools is vital to enabling our continual improvement. We are very excited about the future & look forward to continuing to work closely with colleagues across our new Trust family as we have over the last year or so.”

Sharon Webb (L) & Rachel King (R) from Thrapston with Michelle Wenham (C) from Brooke Weston Trust

The Trust has developed an enviable track record in working with schools to improve standards & achievement throughout the region. Over the last 10 years, with CEO Dr Andrew Campbell leading the organisation, the Trust has improved its schools, all of which are now rated by Ofsted as ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’.

Chair of Governors at Thrapston Primary School, Fiona McGill, added: “The decision to join Brooke Weston Trust has the needs of our pupils, staff & school community at its core. It’s clear that the Trust is committed to providing the best quality teaching, fostering ambition & showing pupils that hard work can enable them to achieve their dreams. These values align with our own.”

“This new chapter will enable us to continue providing our pupils a rich learning experience, setting them up with their ‘Tickets for life’ & our staff will enjoy even better opportunities for training & development, feeling supported both personally & professionally.”

CEO of Brooke Weston Trust, Dr Andrew Campbell, said: “We are thrilled to have Thrapston Primary School as part of our family of schools. Our ethos is simple: to provide high-quality education & learning opportunities across our schools & to ensure that every child, no matter their background or starting point, leaves with the necessary qualifications, skills & self-belief to fulfil their potential, fulfilling one of our important values – ‘Ambition for All’.

“Thrapston Primary is already a successful & popular school, so I am looking forward to getting to know everyone & maximising the joint opportunities that working together, sharing expertise & ideas will bring.’ he added.

Much integration work is already ongoing where colleagues from Thrapston Primary have been welcomed to be involved in a wide variety of Trust activities such as leadership strategy, professional networks, Primary Training Hub programmes & curriculum development.

Andrew concluded: “We already have strong links to the Kettering community & I’m looking forward to further developing the relationship between Thrapston Primary School & our other primaries so that pupils & staff can gain maximum benefit from being part of our Trust”.