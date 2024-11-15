Amazing £300 raised by Lea-Lea’s Childcare for Children in Need

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The children prepared for the cake sale by adding ingredients to the trolley and taste-testing the cakes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We weighed out the ingredients together and had fun mixing them. The children also enjoyed coloring Pudsey sheets to decorate the table and had a great time sticking Pudsey stickers everywhere.

Since 2017, Lea-Lea’s Childcare has held annual cake sales for Children in Need, raising impressive amounts for the charity over the years. The children eagerly participate in making and decorating cakes, while also learning about the importance of helping those less fortunate and understanding that some children are unwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cake sale was a huge success, thanks to the generous donations and support from the local community. Passing cars stopped to contribute to the charity and encouraged the children by beeping their horns as they drove off.I am very proud of all the children for their enthusiasm and politeness during the cake sale.