“Amazing new space” celebrated at a Northampton primary school

St James’ CE Primary School’s community came together recently to celebrate the opening of a new learning space that is set to transform the learning experience for more vulnerable younger children.

Like many schools across the country, St James’ is seeing more children with additional needs joining the school from their community. In response the school wanted to create a better environment for those pupils to develop and grow in, while they await places in specialist provisions.

Sarah Beach, Headteacher at St James’ said: “We firmly believe that we should do everything we can to ensure every child has the very best start to their education.

“Our new modular build, that took just a few weeks to put up on site, gives us a fantastic space for 12 of our most vulnerable children to learn in, but, just as importantly, acts as a base for them to integrate with the rest of the school and be part of our community.”

Celebrating the opening of The Ark

The build was funded by Peterborough Diocese Education Trust, the Trust that St James’ is part of, and will be known as The Ark – as it will provide a nurturing space for the children there.

Ruth Walker-Green CEO of Peterborough Diocese Education Trust added: “While our ambition was to create an amazing space for our children, bringing that vision to life is a mammoth effort.

“However, by using a modular build we could put the building up over half of the summer break – meaning that we could create the space more cost effectively and, crucially, not impact on the learning of all the children in our school by having a protracted build process.”

Rory Keir, Managing Director of RK Modular, shared his enthusiasm for the project, stating: “The Ark is a prime example of how modular construction can deliver high-quality, sustainable solutions to meet the increasing demands of schools nationwide.

“The bespoke design allowed for quicker installation, significantly reducing disruption to the school’s routine. Additionally, the flexible space can be easily adapted for various educational uses, ensuring a sustainable return on investment for the school.

“We are proud to have partnered with St James Church of England Primary School and the Peterborough Diocese Education Trust to create a facility that will benefit the children for years to come.”