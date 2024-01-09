Alternative provision starts a new term

The boxing classes will consist of 6 stations and a 1-1 station. Each station is designed to help the student become engaged through repetitive motion. There will be 4 x floor standing punch bags, boxing headbands, a speedball, skipping ropes, sit up and medicine ball station and a 1 -1 station where the student will learn combinations with an experienced coach. Boxing sessions will last 45mins with a 15min reflection break.

The unique KS3 rounds of English will be taught by a qualified teacher who has experience in both primary/secondary/mainstream/SEMH school. This term, the teaching will be based around watching key scenes of a War footage and writing according to the tasks set out. Each child will be given a booklet that has targets to meet. The sentences are coloured coded allowing the child to see examples of the targets on the page in front of them rather than being distracted and trying to find hints on a wall. This style of teaching reinforces the child to stay focussed, for longer. In addition, the children will watch A Monster Calls then they will be read the book, comparing and contrasting the two and learning about the importance of acceptance, grief and friendship.