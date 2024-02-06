Affordable accommodation places Northampton in the top tier with StudentCrowd

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northampton is in the top 20 against more than 70 other towns and cities in the UK in terms of affordable student accommodation, according to data released today (6 February 2024).

StudentCrowd’s figures* – based on the average of the minimum monthly price of student accommodation in all UK locations – put Northampton at #20 out of over 70 cities in the UK, with average weekly rents of £151.

The University of Northampton (UON) also offers a ‘no deposit necessary’ scheme for its halls of residence to further relieve the financial burden for new students.

Full-time, first-year students are also guaranteed a place in one of three Halls of Residence located in the town.

Tracey Russell, Director of Estates & Campus Services, says: “With accommodation and living costs top of the agenda for prospective students, the StudentCrowd findings will be welcome news for those aiming to start life at University of Northampton.

“We are proud to make the top 20, a placing that is a testament to the quality and value for money UON accommodation provides.”

For cost-conscious students, the University provides other financial support options once they have settled into their studies. These include bursaries and scholarships, discounted meal options and free sanitary products available across Waterside campus.