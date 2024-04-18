Abington Vale Primary School installs new solar panels

Abington Vale, Stirling Campus, one of 14 schools within Northampton Primary Academy Trust (NPAT), has recently been fitted with solar panels following a successful external funding bid, undertaken by NPAT central team.
NPAT is striving to improve the energy efficiency across its estate of schools based in Northampton, Wellingborough and Milton Keynes. The trust has received £250k of external funding, so far this year, for energy saving capital projects that will support their schools to save money over the longer term that can be reinvested back in to the education provision of its pupils.

The addition of solar panels at Abington Vale Primary School is one of 4 school energy saving projects successfully completed since January, with 3 more projects planned before the end of this academic year.

Headteacher at Abington Vale Primary School, Laura Cichuta, said ‘This means our school will be more environmentally friendly, will be saving money on our utility costs and potentially be generating income by giving energy back to the grid. We are very proud to be leading the way within NPAT by becoming more environmentally friendly, whilst lowering our carbon footprint’.

