“A year to remember” - Peterborough Diocese Education Trust celebrates a remarkable 12 months

Peterborough Diocese Education Trust (PDET) is reflecting upon a magnificent 12 months as its schools get ready for a well-deserved summer break.

The Trust, which has 36 schools across Northamptonshire, Peterborough and Rutland, has seen outcomes enhanced, investments secured, awards won and superb inspection outcomes celebrated.

In addition, children have also been able to take part in everything from Royal visits to singing in front of Formula One teams.

Ruth Walker-Green, PDET’s CEO, said: “It has been an incredible year for our schools. Every indicator shows that we are doing more to help our children to flourish.”

PDET Just Sing event

Since September, the Trust’s schools have been inspected 16 times by external organisations - and five impressive Ofsted outcomes and eleven superb SIAMs judgements have been secured. The recent national assessments for primary children also show that PDET continues to outperform national averages.

Ruth added: “While we are deeply proud that 100% of the schools who have been inspected since they joined PDET are Good or better – it is everything else that we do for our children and community that really defines us.

“A real highlight, for example, is our Just Sing event - where pupils from every school get the chance to stand on the stage at the Royal and Derngate and perform. They show amazing talent, but the fact they display such self-confidence and have so much fun is really what it is all about.”

The Trust was nominated three times at the national MAT Awards; for Large Trust of the Year, Green Trust of the Year and Leadership Team of the Year.

Collingtree CofE Primary School with Premier League Trophy

Lots of other areas of life across PDET’s school have also been recognised. Cranford Primary pupils were recognised by the local Rotary Club for their work in the community, St Luke’s Primary won the Environmental and Sustainability Award at the Northamptonshire Education Awards, and there were Eco-Distinction Awards for Welford Primary and a Heritage Award for Ringstead Primary. A TA from Cottingham Primary was also a finalist for the prestigious TES Awards.

Ruth added: “The key stat is not the number of awards we have collectively won. It is the impact that all that collective effort has on our children and their families.

“I take most pride in the fact that three of our schools were named in the top five for attendance in Northamptonshire and that, despite the declining birth rate, we have received more first choice applications this year than last.

“That shows that children love coming to our schools and parents value the work that we do.”

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh meets St Luke's pupils

“With all the pressure on school budgets, we are also having to do more for less – and that is where the power of our Trust is – collaboration is everywhere you look.”

The Trust’s central services, for example, have also been named in the 10% of multi-academy trusts for efficiently they use funding – and, with other investment secured, there has been a real drive to invest in ensuring learning spaces are greener and more inspiring.

Chair of the Board of Directors of PDET, Andrew Scarborough, added: “The education sector has its fair share of challenges at the moment, from tightening budgets to falling birth rates and recruitment issues.

“However, I am proud to see that PDET schools are showing their collective strengths at every turn - ensuring that all children are able to thrive. Our PDET family is stronger together, and it is this sense of community and shared purpose that will ensure that we go from strength to strength in the future.”