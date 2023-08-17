A-Levels: Thomas Becket Catholic School ‘incredibly proud’ as students celebrate success

Thomas Becket Catholic School has had a wonderful morning celebrating the results of students who are now proudly looking ahead to their next steps.

The school is delighted to see that their hard work and determination has opened doors of future opportunity to them.

Paul McCahill, headteacher said: “Our young people should be proud of their results. This success is the result of the commitment and hard work that students have demonstrated throughout the Sixth Form. Everyone at the school has remained committed and worked hard to give our students the greatest chance of success.

Celebrating successful results.

“I speak on behalf of all staff at TBCS when I say that we are incredibly proud of their achievements. We are very excited to see them take their next steps into higher education, employment or apprenticeships and look forward to watching them flourish and achieve their potential. I hope students can now celebrate their deserved success and enjoy some time with family and friends.”

In Uniformed Public Services, 100 percent of students achieved a Distinction and in Health and Social Care 100 percent of students achieved a Merit or above. In A-Level subjects, students have achieved 100 percent A* – B in Italian and 100 percent A* – C in Religious Studies.

Some individual successes include:

Nicoleta Lungu who achieved 3 As in Chemistry, Maths and Biology and has a place to study Medicine at the University of Birmingham; an even more impressive achievement when we consider that she only moved to the UK in 2018.

George Amalfitano achieved D*D in Health and Social Care and a B in Sociology and has been accepted to study Occupational Therapy at the University of Liverpool.