The Higham Ferrers school are delighted by the outcomes of the 2023 year group, despite several years of disrupted education due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The school has seen many individual successes, including from Shamfa Beckford, Izabela Bujak, Vincent He, Arabella Scotney, Abigail Spavins-Hicks, Hannah Tebbutt and Jake Walsh who have exceeded all expectations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of Sixth Form, Helen Prince, said: “This year group were hit the hardest by the disruptions of the pandemic. They didn’t sit formal examinations in their GCSE year and had to work hard to develop the good study habits they needed to succeed in their Post-16 studies. With the support of our talented colleagues, they have flourished, and we are very proud of the resilience they have shown.”

Violet, Kira and Jessica from The Ferrers School, part of Meridian Trust celebrating their results.

Vice Principal, Esther Gray, said: “We are delighted that so many of our students have secured the future pathways they aspired to. We are proud to see our students pursuing a variety of opportunities, with many going to study undergraduate courses at university and others securing exciting apprenticeships in a variety of sectors.”

While students are heading to a range of destinations, a large number have secured their chosen university courses including:

Callum, who has secured a place at Sheffield Hallam University to study Law

Vincent, who will be going to Loughborough University to study History and International Relations

Grace, who is going to University of Lincoln to study English and Creative Writing

Abigail, who has a place at Warwick University to study Theatre and Performance Studies

Hannah, who has secured a place at Northampton University to study Fine Art Painting and Drawing

James, who has a place at University of Coventry to study Animation

Anna, who will be heading to Oxford Brookes University to study Communication, Media and Culture

The school is also celebrating several students who have secured a future pathway through specialist provisions or apprenticeships, including Adam, who has a place at Silverstone National College for Motorsport to study Motorsport Engineering, and Caitlin, who has been successful in applying for an Accountancy apprenticeship at RSM.

Ethan, Jake, Caitlin and Phoebe from The Ferrers School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela Smith, Principal of The Ferrers School, said: “We are proud of our students and wish them all continued success in the future. Our sixth form students and staff have worked incredibly hard and it is very rewarding to see their dedication pay off as students prepare to go on to university, apprenticeships or their chosen career. We would also like to thank the parents of our school community who have actively supported our work during their child’s time with us.

“The Ferrers School, Huxlow Academy and Rushden Academy currently work together as The East Northants College (TENC) but The Ferrers School will become a stand-alone sixth form provider from September 23. We are very excited to be working in collaboration with the 16 – 19 community in The Meridian Trust, drawing on the extensive knowledge and experience they bring. It’s an exciting time to be part of Team Ferrers!”

If you wish to join The Ferrers Sixth Form in September 2023, please contact Mrs Helen Prince, Head of 6th Form, by email: [email protected].