A-Levels: Success for Northampton International Academy students as many secure places on higher education courses

Seventeen NIA students achieved A/B grades and 10 students achieved distinctions

Students at Northampton International Academy (NIA) are celebrating this year’s post-16 results.

The results represent the hard work and close collaboration between staff, students, and parents through what has been a very challenging period for the school. Their results mean many NIA sixth formers have secured places on higher education courses or vocational pathways.

94 percent of NIA students achieved a pass. Seventeen NIA students achieved A/B grades and 10 students achieved distinctions. Top performers include Abigail Knight who attained A, B, B across her three subjects and Aksels Baranovskis and Denise Raileanu who both achieved two distinctions.

Headteacher at Northampton International Academy Martin Serráo said: “We are delighted to see so many students achieving their well-deserved outcomes, progressing onto many different routes including prestigious universities, work-based training and careers.

“Our students worked diligently to achieve some excellent results today and we are very proud of the resilience they have demonstrated.

“We send them all our best wishes as they write the next exciting chapter in their lives.”

Northampton International Academy is part of East Midlands Academy Trust.

1 . UGC-Image-92031 Abigail is going to Royal Holloway to study English Literature Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . UGC-Image-92037 Josephine and Darius have both secured their chosen university places Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . UGC-Image-92045 Akels achieved two distinctions and will be studying animation at Northampton College Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . UGC-Image-92047 Sam is off to Salford to study business management Photo: Submitted Photo Sales