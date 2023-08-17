News you can trust since 1931
A-Levels: Success for Northampton International Academy students as many secure places on higher education courses

Seventeen NIA students achieved A/B grades and 10 students achieved distinctions
By Annalee BougourdContributor
Published 17th Aug 2023, 11:11 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 11:18 BST

Students at Northampton International Academy (NIA) are celebrating this year’s post-16 results.

The results represent the hard work and close collaboration between staff, students, and parents through what has been a very challenging period for the school. Their results mean many NIA sixth formers have secured places on higher education courses or vocational pathways.

94 percent of NIA students achieved a pass. Seventeen NIA students achieved A/B grades and 10 students achieved distinctions. Top performers include Abigail Knight who attained A, B, B across her three subjects and Aksels Baranovskis and Denise Raileanu who both achieved two distinctions.

Headteacher at Northampton International Academy Martin Serráo said: “We are delighted to see so many students achieving their well-deserved outcomes, progressing onto many different routes including prestigious universities, work-based training and careers.

“Our students worked diligently to achieve some excellent results today and we are very proud of the resilience they have demonstrated.

“We send them all our best wishes as they write the next exciting chapter in their lives.”

Northampton International Academy is part of East Midlands Academy Trust.

Abigail is going to Royal Holloway to study English Literature

1. UGC-Image-92031

Abigail is going to Royal Holloway to study English Literature Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Josephine and Darius have both secured their chosen university places

2. UGC-Image-92037

Josephine and Darius have both secured their chosen university places Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Akels achieved two distinctions and will be studying animation at Northampton College

3. UGC-Image-92045

Akels achieved two distinctions and will be studying animation at Northampton College Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Sam is off to Salford to study business management

4. UGC-Image-92047

Sam is off to Salford to study business management Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
