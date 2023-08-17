A Levels: Sixth Form students at Guilsborough Academy celebrate their excellent results

This year’s A-level cohort in England were awarded the highest GCSE grades on record in 2021 and is the first group post-covid to experience a return to pre-pandemic grading standards.

Simon Frazer, Principal, stated, “It has been a challenging year for this cohort with the knowledge that their results were likely to be lower than previous cohorts. However, they have shown real determination and ambition. 4 students achieved straight A*s in their chosen A Levels, while a further 8 students achieved all A*s and As. Our Sixth Form is increasingly popular, and we are looking forward to continuing our tradition of delivering high attainment alongside opportunities to explore the Arts and other extra-curricular activities. I would like to congratulate all students and thank the amazing teaching and support staff who have worked with many of these students for the past 7 years”.

Students’ results have led to 94% of those who applied to university achieving a place at their first-choice institution. A record 27% of those places are at Russell Group Universities, including one student heading to the University of Cambridge. Students have also secured places on degree apprenticeships with firms including Volvo and CEVA, with some choosing to work or travel in a gap year before taking up their places.