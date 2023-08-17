A Levels: Lodge Park students celebrate success as David Ross Education Trust says it is thrilled with results

There are celebrations at Lodge Park Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, today as students open their A level and vocational results.

The students sat their exams in May and June and have been waiting to see if they have achieved the grades they need to move on to the next stage of their lives.

It’s been another challenging year in education, with schools across the country continuing to deal with the fall-out of the pandemic. But at Lodge Park, support was put in place to ensure all students were prepared, including Saturday School sessions.

Bianca Marinciu with Form Tutor Mrs Keightley

The impact was clear when today, students received confirmed offers for university and apprenticeship places.

Proud and pleased students today included Tayla, Bianca and Masuda. Tayla achieved three Distinctions including Performing Arts and will be starting her Dance and Professional Practice course at Bedford University in September. Heading to Nottingham University to study Maths, is Bianca with three Distinction stars for IT Vocational qualifications along with A and B grades for A level. With three B grades and Masuda will be studying Biological Sciences at Loughborough University.

Lodge Park Academy is part of the David Ross Education Trust, which was established in 2007. It is a family of 34 primary and secondary schools and has a mission to broaden the horizons of pupils through the provision of world-class education. The trust is committed to offering academic excellence, strong community links and outstanding opportunities to students,

Ruth Roberts, Head of School at Lodge Park Academy said:

“It has been lovely to be with the students today as they receive their results and sharing in their successes. We are proud of them and their achievements and wish them well on their next steps.’

Stuart Burns, Chief Executive at the David Ross Education Trust, said:

“At David Ross Education Trust, we are delighted with the results from Year 13. The grades reflect the hard work and dedication from both students and staff, and given that it’s been another tough year, I offer my whole-hearted congratulations to all. I wish all of our students good luck with whatever they do next, whether that be at university, in an apprenticeship or in the world of work.”

Schools Minister, Nick Gibb said:

“Congratulations to all those receiving their results for their A Levels and GCSEs this summer. Students from Lodge Park Academy should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved and we are hugely grateful to teachers for all their hard work.

“For many pupils, these will have been the first formal set of exams they have ever taken and we have done everything that we can to ensure they are walking away with qualifications that hold value now and in the future.