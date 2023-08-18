Students have accepted university places at institutions from across the country, including York, Sheffield, Falmouth, and Lincoln.

Angela Reynolds, Headteacher at Corby Technical School said: “We are extremely proud of our Year 13 students and all that they have achieved. It is wonderful to see them all pursuing their interests with such confidence and feeling prepared to move into further education, apprenticeships and employment in a range of contexts. I have no doubt that these young people will have bright prospects, and I look forward to hearing everything about their future successes.”

Students were greeted this morning by several of their teachers, who were beaming with pride and thrilled to share celebrations with the students.

Arnas, Lukas, Josh & Daniils celebrating exam success at Corby Technical School

Angela continued: “It is wonderful to see the close relationships that staff and students share following their years with us. I would like to thank these teachers and school staff who have supported the students along the way and thank you also to parents and carers for your support over the years.

“Above all, thank you to all of our students for trusting us to be a part of their journey and we hope you return to Corby Technical School as you will be an inspiration for our future school leavers.”

A selection of student achievements include those of:

Daniils, who will be studying Computer Science at Lancaster University, Arnas who is going to York to study Engineering, and Sacro who is going to University of Lincoln to study Ecology and Conservation. Brady will be undertaking an apprenticeship at Mercedes F1 and Drew, who has started an apprenticeship at Balfour Beatty.

Andy Burns, Chief Education Officer (Secondary) at Brooke Weston Trust said: “Today is about celebrating these brilliant young people, but also acknowledging the contributions of their families and our staff – all of whom are key to creating the positive learning culture that we enjoy across Brooke Weston Trust. Nothing better exemplifies our core value of Ambition For All.”