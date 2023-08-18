A Levels: Celebrations and pride for students at Kettering Science Academy

Many students at the Academy will be continuing their studies across the country in a range of subjects including Mathematics at Cambridge, Veterinary medicine at Nottingham, Engineering at Sheffield, Chemistry at Manchester and Law at York.

Tony Segalini, Principal at Kettering Science Academy, said: “We could not be prouder of the great results our students have achieved this year, with huge successes in our vocational qualifications. The hard work and determination they have shown over the last few years has truly paid off.

“At Kettering Science Academy, we inspire achievement in all our students and encourage them to become the best they can be. It has been a pleasure to watch our A-Level students become resilient learners who I have no doubt will succeed in their future endeavours.

“A huge thank you to our staff who have created a caring, proactive community where talent is liberated, success is celebrated and achievement triumphs. The great results this year are a testimony to the incredible efforts and excellent educational experience created at the Academy.”

Andy Burns, Chief Education Officer (Secondary) at Brooke Weston Trust said: “Today is about celebrating these brilliant young people, but also acknowledging the contributions of their families and our staff – all of whom are key to creating the positive learning culture that we enjoy across Brooke Weston Trust. Nothing better exemplifies our core value of Ambition For All.”

The school’s highest-performing students include:

Sean Dimmock: Three A* in Maths, Further Maths and Physics going on to study mathematics at Cambridge. He also achieved an S grade in the STEP test for Cambridge which is the highest award possible.

Kiera McKenna-King: A in Law, A in Psychology, C In Business going on to study Law and criminology at York

Maciej Smolinski: Three A grades in Maths, Physics and Chemistry going on to study Engineering at Sheffield.

Max Soldatov: Two A * grades and an A grade in Maths, Further maths and Physics, going on to study Chemistry at Manchester.

No doubt a day to remember and look back on with pride for all involved.