A Levels: Campion School students and staff are celebrating an excellent set of results

We are incredibly proud of all of our students, but special mention to:

Mollie Neill (A*A*A) who is going to University of Exeter to study Medical Sciences

Bethan Thomas (A*A*A) who is going to University of York to study Biomedical Sciences

Sam Page (A*AA) who is going to University of Birmingham to study Mathematics

Madeleine Chalmers (AAA) who is going to Harper Adams University to study Rural Enterprise and Land Management

Olivia Howarth (A*AB) who is going to University of Nottingham to study Physics and Philosophy

Aimee Richmond (A*AC) who is going to Loughborough University to study Psychology with a placement year

Abigail Burnett (AAB) who is going to Nottingham Trent University to study Business Management and Marketing

James Lissillour (ABB) who is going to Bristol University to study International Business Management with a 1 year placement abroad

Oliver Lissillour (ABB) who is going to University of Leicester to study Law

Nigel Leatherland (ABB) who is going to Cardiff University to study Physics

Henry Krudy (AAB) who excelled in two subjects and is going to University of Bath to study Electronic Engineering with Space Science and Technology

Jacob Faulkner (ABB) who excelled in all three subjects and has planned a gap year before beginning an apprenticeship

Luke Entwistle (ABB) who excelled in all three subjects and is going to University of Leicester to study Business and Management

Jack Sayward (A*BB) who excelled in all three subjects and is going to Aberystwyth University to study Law.

Isabella Foale (A*AC) who excelled in two subjects and is going to Nottingham Trent University to study Business Management and Marketing.

The overall fantastic academic performance of our students is testament to the effort and hard work they have shown towards their studies. These results demonstrate excellent levels of achievement across the curriculum and the continuous effort and commitment of our excellent team of staff.